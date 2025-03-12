BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 30.1% increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BLW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.