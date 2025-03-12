BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,498. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

