BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MHN stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
