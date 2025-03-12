BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

