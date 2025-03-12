BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 5,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,571. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

