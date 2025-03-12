Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $520,423.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,062.40. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.