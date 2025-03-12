Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Director Buys $222,000.00 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OBDC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 4,385,987 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,434,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 714,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $10,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

