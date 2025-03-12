Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of OWL opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,573,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

