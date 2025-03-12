BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DMF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

