Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,440,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

BOOT opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

