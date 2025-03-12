BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Sean Hehir Sells 888,690 Shares

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Free Report) insider Sean Hehir sold 888,690 shares of BrainChip stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13), for a total value of A$186,624.90 ($117,374.15).
BrainChip Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market cap of $371.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09.
BrainChip Company Profile
