Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 13,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.08. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Barclays upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

