Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Update

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Performance

BDGS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 14,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.32. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.5708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Bridges Capital Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF ( NASDAQ:BDGS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

