Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after buying an additional 1,451,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after buying an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,948,000 after buying an additional 1,482,410 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

