Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Reduces Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. LiveRamp accounts for about 1.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,645.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

