Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.36 million and a PE ratio of 25.15.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF ( NASDAQ:BAFE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

