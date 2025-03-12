Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.36 million and a PE ratio of 25.15.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF
The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.