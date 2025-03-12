Bryan A. Hanley Buys 750 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $49,950. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CompX International Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE CIX traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71. CompX International Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CompX International by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CompX International by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CompX International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompX International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,642,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.