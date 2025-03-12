Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Graham David Senst Acquires 1,600 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,846.08.

TSE:HOM.U opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.10.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

