BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BZAM Price Performance

BZAM has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

