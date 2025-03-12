BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BZAM Price Performance
BZAM has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About BZAM
