Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $882,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,407,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,560,476.19. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

