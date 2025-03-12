Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $1.50 price objective on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 36,574 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $41,694.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,030.20. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $32,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,748.40. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,349. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

