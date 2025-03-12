Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

NYSE SIG opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

