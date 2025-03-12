Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 43,687 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

