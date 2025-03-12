Callan Family Office LLC Invests $205,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

