Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $116,114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,333,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17,801.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

