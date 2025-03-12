Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

