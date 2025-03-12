Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $45,004,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.97 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

