Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 27th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.0% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. Camping World has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

