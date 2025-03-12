Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 388,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 844% from the average daily volume of 41,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Canadian Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$36.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

