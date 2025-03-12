Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 180,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 121,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

