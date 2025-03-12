Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 69,177 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

