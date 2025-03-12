Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:LJAN)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:LJAN – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares during the period. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LJAN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Get Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (LJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in January LJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:LJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.