Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 9,085 Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,578,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,054,000 after buying an additional 8,596,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 48,372 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

