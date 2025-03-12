Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $198.94 and a 52-week high of $272.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.29 and its 200-day moving average is $248.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

