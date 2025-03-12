Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

