Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,796 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $2,871,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

