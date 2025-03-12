Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

LLY opened at $823.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $828.77 and its 200 day moving average is $845.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $781.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

