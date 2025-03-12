Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 37,695 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,695 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

