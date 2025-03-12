Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 6,343 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

