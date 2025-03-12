Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. Cardlytics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Cardlytics Price Performance
CDLX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 1,819,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,365.80. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,454 shares of company stock worth $391,864 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardlytics
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.