Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading 5.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $43.10. 282,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,062,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 964,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

