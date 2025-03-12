Cascade Financial Partners LLC Buys 572 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

