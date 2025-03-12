Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $839,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

