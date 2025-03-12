Cascade Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

