Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $269.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.