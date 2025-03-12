Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 418 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.5 %

UPS stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

