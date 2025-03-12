Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ames National Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $378.71 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

