CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CBIZ by 29.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE CBZ opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $90.13.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

