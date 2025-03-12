Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.79), with a volume of 620174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.65 ($0.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.42) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.07.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,868.84). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

