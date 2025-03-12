Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) VP Purchases $25,880.75 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. 674,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

